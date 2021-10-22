Analysts Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post $0.96 EPS

Brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.90. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.16. 281,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

