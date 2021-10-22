NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0131 on Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.26 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00216212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00103593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010855 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

