VIG (VIG) Market Cap Achieves $937,395.44

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. VIG has a market cap of $937,395.44 and $232.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000781 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,663,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

