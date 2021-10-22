Brokerages Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.49. Facebook posted earnings of $2.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $14.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.32 to $14.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $17.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock valued at $878,870,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $17.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,166,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,909,223. The firm has a market cap of $915.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average is $339.99.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

