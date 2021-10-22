$0.43 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

FRBA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. 18,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92. First Bank has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

