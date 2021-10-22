Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IFSUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

OTCMKTS IFSUF remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.