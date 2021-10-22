NestEGG Coin Market Capitalization Tops $185,591.40 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $185,591.40 and approximately $707.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00030755 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000733 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

