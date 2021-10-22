Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.29.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. 1,283,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.59.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
