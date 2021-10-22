Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after buying an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,268,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. 1,283,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

