The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $54.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.14.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 91,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. 4,978,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

