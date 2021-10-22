WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.66. 500,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.