Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.96. The stock had a trading volume of 759,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,921. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,783 shares of company stock worth $40,091,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 339.1% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

