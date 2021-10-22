Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. 195,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

