Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

Several research firms recently commented on VYGR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,419. The firm has a market cap of $143.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.97. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

