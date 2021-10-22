Egretia (EGT) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00219105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004324 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

