IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.64. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $79.73 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,842 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

