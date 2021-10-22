Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $2.81. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $11.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.25.

Union Pacific stock traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,560. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $239.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

