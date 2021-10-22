Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price at $445.19

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $449.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $470.32. 310,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.91. Generac has a 52-week low of $202.02 and a 52-week high of $476.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

