Gitcoin (GTC) Market Capitalization Hits $144.25 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $144.25 million and $18.79 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $10.16 or 0.00016761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00219105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

