Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $1,845,381.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00.

Shares of ZM traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $277.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average of $328.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $553.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,253,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.26.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

