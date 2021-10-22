Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 2,090 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,623.92.

On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,060.42.

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429.45.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $163,064.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $1,672.87.

NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,854. The company has a market cap of $182.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.92. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. Research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 20.7% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 65.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 5.6% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

