Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Volume Tops $3.78 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $3.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00004203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,845.22 or 1.00072962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00056174 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00051544 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.00651356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001664 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

