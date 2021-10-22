-$1.61 EPS Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($1.55). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $25.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.21 to $27.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($6.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Leerink began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,556,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 294,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 320,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

