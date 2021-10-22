WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $477.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post $477.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.86 million and the highest is $484.50 million. WEX posted sales of $382.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.92.

WEX stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.72. 175,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,253. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.62. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 31.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $277,000.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

