Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.