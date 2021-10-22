Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

SWIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SWIM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. 239,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,930,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

