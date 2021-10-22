Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00106400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.76 or 0.00450387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.