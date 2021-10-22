Zacks: Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $352.18. 113,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,635. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.11.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

