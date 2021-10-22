Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.34. The company had a trading volume of 482,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

