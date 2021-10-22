Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SWEF traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 96.20 ($1.26). The company had a trading volume of 215,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.25. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

