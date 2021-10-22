Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.16. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000.

NYSE:A traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.97. 762,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average is $149.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.