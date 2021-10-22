SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $37,258.67 and approximately $69.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00029036 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

