Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.95. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CATY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.97. 177,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

