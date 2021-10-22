The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.47 EPS

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share.

Shares of SAM traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.64. 960,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,399. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $493.05 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.73 and a 200-day moving average of $868.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SAM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $819.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.