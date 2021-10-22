Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. 16,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,016. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

BSVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

