BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.
BancFirst stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.19. 86,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BancFirst by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
