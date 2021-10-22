BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

BancFirst stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.19. 86,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BancFirst by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.