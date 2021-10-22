Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $24.47 million and approximately $175,290.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.69 or 0.06540858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00089848 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.