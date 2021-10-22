Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.00. 96,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.55. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

