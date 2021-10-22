Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $32,729.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.70 or 0.00320565 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010926 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001241 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00150874 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011613 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002247 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

