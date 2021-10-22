Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post sales of $536.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.91 million to $553.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $637.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.87. 55,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.41. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.