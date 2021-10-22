BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.
In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
BRP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 177,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,729. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
