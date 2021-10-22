BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in BRP Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BRP Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after acquiring an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BRP Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,265,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after buying an additional 949,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 177,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,729. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

