Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post $964.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.90 million and the highest is $969.30 million. Carter’s reported sales of $865.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carter’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

CRI traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 485,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,453. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.