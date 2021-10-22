TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,499. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.94%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.