Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,392. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

