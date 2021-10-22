Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.62. 1,535,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.