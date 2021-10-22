Lido DAO Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $137.53 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $86.13 million and approximately $137.53 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $3.51 or 0.00005790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00108023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,563.34 or 0.99908352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.95 or 0.06489640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022345 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

