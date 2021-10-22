DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.50

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.50 and last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

