Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $430.36

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $430.36 and last traded at $426.87, with a volume of 274696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $428.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

