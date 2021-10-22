Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $29,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.