Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,748. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $192.29 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

