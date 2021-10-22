PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.02 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $49.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $247.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.40 million to $257.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $283.35 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $289.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 155,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,443. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $284.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.41. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

